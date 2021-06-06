Eleanor Andrew Stringer
TYLER — A Celebration of Life will be held for Eleanor Andrew Stringer on Wednesday, June 9 at 2:00 p.m. in the Marvin United Methodist Church sanctuary with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. The family will greet guests at a reception in Pirtle Hall following the service.
Eleanor was born the daughter of Madeline Love and James Bruce Andrew, and she died March 3, 2021, in Irving, Texas with her family at her side.
In 1964, Eleanor would marry Joe Harold Stringer and their family would move to Tyler where Harold was the president of Tyler Bank and Trust Company. Harold’s family was instrumental in originating the Apache Bells of Tyler Junior College in 1947.
Eleanor took an active role in many city activities here in Tyler and was well known for her outgoing personality and kindness to all. She valued building up others, hard work, and fostering connections between people. Among her many roles, Eleanor served as the Rose Ball Chairperson for the Tyler Rose Festival where daughter Cindy served as Rose Festival Queen in 1972.
Eleanor also had a passion for education as was evidenced by her work as an active member of the Boards of Trustees for both Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler.
She was also a board member of the YMCA and the East Texas Symphony Association as well as being a member of the Advisory Committee of the Tyler Museum of Art.
Eleanor lived a life characterized by adventure and excitement. She loved to travel - her travels took her to Europe, South America, Israel and Alaska. She also took a number of mission trips to Belize and through it all, Eleanor never met a stranger.
While Eleanor no doubt was hardworking, high spirited, loving and adventurous, her love for her Lord led her to living a passionate and caring life as a faithful witness for Jesus Christ.
During her 56 years as a member at Marvin Church, Eleanor held many roles including serving on the Administrative Council as well as working on the Discipleship team. She was a certified lay speaker and an active member of the United Methodist Women. She twice represented Marvin as a lay delegate to the Texas Annual Conference.
In October of 1977, Eleanor had the distinction of being the first woman to deliver a sermon from the Marvin pulpit. Her message was entitled “Extraordinary Living for Ordinary Christians” at the Church’s Laity Day Sunday. Throughout her lifetime, Eleanor faithfully served and praised her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Joe Harold Stringer.
She is survived by her three children: daughter Cindy Stringer Martin and husband John of Atlanta, GA and sons: Joe Robert Stringer of Irving and Bryan Andrew Stringer and wife Jane of Dallas.
Eleanor is also survived by seven grandchildren: Eleanor Kelsey Martin Thompson and husband Allen of North Augusta, SC; Madeline McKay Martin of Atlanta, GA; Addie Elizabeth Stringer Hauser and husband Nick of Dallas; Robert Kell Morgan Stringer and wife Ashleigh of Kingwood; Oliver Robert Colin Stringer of Dallas; Savannah Kendall Martin of Atlanta, GA and Kyle Andrew Robert Stringer of Dallas.
Additionally, Eleanor is survived by four great grandchildren: Catherine Islay Thompson; Oliver Andrew Kell Stringer; Simmons Claire Stringer; Winston Richard Klein Stringer and Caleb McCall Thompson.
She is further survived by siblings: brother James Garfield Andrew of Irving and sisters Carole Andrew Brown and husband Ted of Ranger and Margaret Andrew Montgomery of Houston as well as by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eleanor lived an extraordinary Holy Spirit filled life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church’s Eternal Flame Fund, 300 W. Erwin, Tyler, Tx 75702 or at www.marvinumc.com.
