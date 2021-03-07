Eleanor A. Stringer
TYLER — Eleanor Eileen Andrew Stringer, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and join the Church Triumphant on March 3rd, 2021. Her parents were James Bruce Andrew and Madeline Love Andrew. Eleanor was a cheerleader and student body officer at Irving High School. Eleanor then attended North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. Eleanor worked at the Texas Bank and Trust in downtown Dallas as a correspondent bank director. Eleanor married Harold Stringer, and lived in Tyler, Texas where Harold was the president of Tyler Bank and Trust Company. Eleanor was active in many civic activities in Tyler and was well-known for her outgoing personality and kindness to all. She valued building up others, hard work, and fostering connections between people. Among her many roles, she served as The Texas Rose Festival Ball chairperson. Eleanor’s daughter, Cindy Stringer Martin served as the Texas Rose Festival Queen in 1972. Eleanor’s passion for education was evident in her work as an active member of the Boards of Trustees for Tyler Junior College and The University of Texas at Tyler. Eleanor lived a life characterized by adventure and excitement. She traveled extensively in Europe, South America, Israel, and Alaska, and participated in several mission trips to Belize. In all of her travels, Eleanor never met a stranger. While Eleanor was hard-working, high-spirited, loving, and adventurous, her greatest strength was found in her love for the Lord Jesus Christ and her passion for witnessing her salvation to others. She was an active member at Marvin Methodist Church, serving on the Vestry Committee and Finance Committee, and had the distinction of being the first woman to deliver a sermon from the pulpit of Marvin Methodist Church. Eleanor faithfully served the Lord and praised Him at every opportunity. Eleanor is survived by her children, Cindy Stringer Martin, Robert Stringer, and Bryan Stringer; as well as her older brother, James Garfield Andrew, and her younger sisters, Carole Andrew Brown and Margaret Andrew Montgomery. Her legacy is also continued by her seven grandchildren, Eleanor Kelsey Martin Thompson, Madeline McKay Martin, Addie Elizabeth Stringer Hauser, Robert Kell Morgan Stringer, Oliver Robert Colin Stringer, Savannah Kendall Martin, and Kyle Andrew Robert Stringer; as well as her great-grandchildren, Islay Thompson, Oliver Stringer, Simmons Stringer, and Caleb Thompson. Additional surviving family members include Christina Martin Hermetz, Noelle Martin Evans, Marei Martin Draper, Kell Hermetz, Martin Hermetz, Capen Evans, Foster Evans, Peyton Robinson, Harry Robinson, and Cannon Draper. She was loved by all who knew her and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Marvin Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas.
