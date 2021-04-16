Elder Earl E. Taylor
TYLER — Memorial services for Elder Earl E. Taylor, 78, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Flint Baptist Church with Dr. Rodney L. Atkins as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Elder Jackson died April 11, 2021. He was born May 8, 1942.
Elder Jackson is survived by two sons: David Taylor and Eric Taylor; two daughters: Ebony Graves and Vivanne McGowan; two brothers: Garland Taylor and Leland Jefferson; one sister: Delores Alexander; and 8 grandchildren.
There will not be a public viewing.
 
 