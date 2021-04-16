Elder Earl E. Taylor
TYLER — Memorial services for Elder Earl E. Taylor, 78, Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Flint Baptist Church with Dr. Rodney L. Atkins as eulogist under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Elder Jackson died April 11, 2021. He was born May 8, 1942.
Elder Jackson is survived by two sons: David Taylor and Eric Taylor; two daughters: Ebony Graves and Vivanne McGowan; two brothers: Garland Taylor and Leland Jefferson; one sister: Delores Alexander; and 8 grandchildren.
There will not be a public viewing.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Child in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Tyler motel bath tub
-
Menor encontrado inconsciente y en condición crítica en el baño de un motel en Tyler
-
Lindale ISD speaks out on 'George Floyd-type' video and student graduating
-
Tyler woman wins 2020 Jeep from United Way and wants to give it away
-
Whitehouse man pleads guilty to double murder, gets two life sentences