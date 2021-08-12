Elam Roberson
HAWKINS — Grave Side Service For Elam Roberson, 71, of Hawkins at 11 O’clock, Saturday, August 14, at Beavers Cemetery in Hawkins. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in charge of arrangements.
He was born on March 13, 1950. He died on August 8, in Mineola, at Wood Nursing Center.
Visitation will be from 1 pm until 6 pm on Friday, August 13, at D & D All Faith Chapel Chapel on Hwy 80 Gladewater.
