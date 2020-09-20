Eileen Porter Okerson Scruggs

She was born January 4, 1927, in Thrift, Texas, to Rev. C.L. Porter and Peggy L. (Strickland) Porter, attended Longview schools and graduated from East Texas Baptist College. Before marrying Johnny Okerson, Eileen taught grade school for a few years. Johnny’s career with AMOCO Production Co. had their family moving around Texas and New Mexico for many years.
After retiring to Tyler, she and Johnny enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing bridge, fishing and golfing. Eileen, or “Nana,” loved being with her grandchildren anytime she could, and they hosted many family gatherings at their home on Lake Palestine. They spent 40 happy years together before Johnny passed away in August, 1988. After his passing, she met and married, Gene Scruggs, with whom she enjoyed 12 years. Eileen was active at Marvin United Methodist church where she enjoyed her Sunday School class and singing in the choir.
Mrs. Scruggs was proceeded in death by her parents, her husbands and one son, Joe Okerson.
She is survived by a son, Stephen Okerson, his son, Tyler, of Houston and his daughter, Kym (Okerson Crowdus), of Fort Worth; a daughter, Vicki Noble, and her daughters, Casey Gaskill (husband, Kyle), of Princeton and Sara Armstead (husband, Jonathan), of Dallas. Also included are her stepson, David Scruggs (wife, Jennifer), and their children, Caroline and Davis, of Plano; stepdaughter, Laura Douglas, and her children, Elizabeth, Andrew and Christopher, of Chesapeake Virginia. All together Eileen had nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorials in honor of Eileen Scruggs may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St. Tyler, TX 75702.