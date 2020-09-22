Eileen Maude Pevey Vennum

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Quentin Edward Vennum, her two cherished children: daughter, Sara Jo Vennum Back and husband Randy; son, Quentin Edward (Eddie) Vennum, Jr. and wife Kathy; her precious grandchildren, Tyler and wife Kara, Iliana, Ronin, Garrett, and Gage; her adorable grandchild, Liam; treasured sister Carolyn; brothers Joseph, Richard, Cary and Johnny; and so many other much loved relatives and dear friends.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Sadie Russell Pevey and Joseph Elliot Pevey who instilled in her a lifelong wonder of all God’s creation. Thus, Eileen had a multitude of interests. She loved books, flowers, birds, and especially she loved people. If there was a more gracious and generous spirit, we did not know them.
Eileen studied at Harding University in Arkansas and after raising two children, ventured into the business world, becoming an Executive of Regulatory Affairs at both a pharmaceutical company and then later a nutraceutical company, working extensively with the FDA. She traveled all over the world and was entertained by dignitaries in many countries as she spoke at conferences regarding her work. However, in her great humility, honors were of little consequence. What gave her the most satisfaction was time with her loved ones as well as her joy of reading, writing, her grants for flowers to plant for migrating birds and butterflies, her book club, her writing club, astronomy, her garden, and her grandchildren. Eileen was gifted an enormously full life.
When she was surprised with the news she had such a short time remaining, some of her last advice was this: Don’t wait. When you want to do something, do it then. You never know what’s coming and what meaningful thing you put off that really couldn’t wait.
There is so much more to say about her but a hand written mantra on a sticky note she kept at her desk sums up most of it:
“…. live each day with new hope,
like children in wonderment as the sun rises,
and in thanksgiving as it sets.” - Jean Vanier
She did exactly that.
Private burial will occur under the direction of Rader Funeral Home on September 24, 2020. Condolences may be left in Eileen Maude Pevey Vennum’s online guestbook at radarfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heaven Sent End of Life Doula and Care Companions, 10890 US Highway 271, Gladewater, Texas 75647 (PH 903.402.9870)
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Heaven Sent’s nurse and doula, Kim Mullins. How perfectly God placed her in our lives at the right moment. Anyone struggling with end of life care should be so blessed as to have a doula in addition to palliative and hospice care.