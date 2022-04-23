Eileen Louise Davison
TYLER — Eileen Louise Davison passed away peacefully February 24, 2022 at the age of 92 following a brief illness. She was born May 26, 1929 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to Howard and Louise Toft. She attended church and played the organ at St. Peter Episcopal Church, a historic parish founded in 1685.
Eileen attended two years at Rutgers University and married her husband, Don Davison in 1951. They were blessed with 51 years of marriage, two daughters, Carol Eileen and Janet Louise, and jobs that took them all around the world. She earned a master’s degree in Teaching Social Studies and enjoyed her time with students in the classroom. Their homes were in New Jersey, Germany, California, Saipan, Guam, and Hawaii; they eventually retired to Chandler, Texas where they lived close to family and life-long friends Art and Ruth “Bunny” Dunham for a number of years before Don passed away in 2002.
She moved to The Hamptons in Tyler, TX in 2012 where she found many bridge players willing to pay her favorite game. She enjoyed meals at The Hamptons and often said, “I don’t have to cook, and I don’t have to do the dishes!”. She enjoyed visiting with her family, other residents, and appreciated the extra help her caregivers provided.
Eileen is survived by her brother, Bob Toft (Arlene) of Winston-Salem, NC, her daughters Carol E. Black (Shaun) of Tyler, TX and Janet L. Allaway (William H. Allaway, Jr.) of Newbury Park, CA, her seven grandchildren, Sarah K. Sorensen (Anthony) of Round Rock, TX, Theresa C. Bensinger (Beau) of Norman, OK, Angela N. Sietsema of Tyler, TX, Will H. Allaway, (Corey) of Santa Clarita, CA, Katherine E. Belisle (Scott) of Rochester, NY, and Jennifer H. Allaway (Alex Bevier) of Redmond, WA, and her eleven great-grandchildren.
If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice of East Texas (4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701). A Memorial Service was held February 26, 2022; Graveside Service pending.