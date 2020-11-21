Funeral services for Edythe (Edie) L. Moore Lewis will be 10:00 am, Monday, November 23, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas with Brother Mike Matlock and Brother Scotty Short officiating. Burial will be at the Mason Cemetery in Arp.
Visitation will be 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Edie graduated from Arp High School. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her laugh was highly contagious and could brighten anyone’s day. Edie loved to cook and was especially famous for her chocolate pies. She loved motorcycles and thoroughly enjoyed her rides with Chris. She was an administrative assistant for over 10 years for Cavenders. She was a member of Omen Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her father, James Moore, grandmother, Lena Hill and grandfather, Earl Hill.
Survivors include her mother, Linda Moore of Arp; daughter, Courtney Mettlen and husband, Ross of Arp; son, Dustin Richardson of Arp; brother, Billy Moore and wife, Shelly of Arp; sister, Dora Wiggins and husband, Johnny of Arp; nephews, Elliott Slayter and Hunter Wiggins; nieces, Regan Wiggins and Mikalya Wiggins.
Pallbearers are Chuck Norman, David Staples, Ronnie Lewis, Diah Lewis, Ross Mettlen, Dustin Richardson and Gene Hancock
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
