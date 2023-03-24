Edwina Jeannette “Nina” Long
OVERTON — Celebration of Life Services for Edwina Jeannette Perkins Long, known to all as “Nina”, will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at McWhorter Funeral Home with Diedra Long Camp officiating.
Jeannette was born January 1, 1947, to Ottis and Eunice Perkins and passed from this life, on March 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Jeannette married Charles Long, on March 15, 1966, in Beaver Creek, Louisiana in the home of Reverend Arthur O’Banion. She was a wonderful homemaker for all that she had the pleasure to raise. She had the highest respect for etiquette with her golden rule, being everyone has a purpose and a place. She mentored the young people in her life to do their very best and fun was a must. Jeannette also loved animals and was especially a puppy whisperer, raising many litters from an eye dropper to weaning. She was known as our safe place to fall. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, entertaining, and gift-giving. She celebrated the human spirit in everyone she met.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Dr. Charles R. Long; daughter, Diedra Long Camp; daughter-in-law, Darcie Long; grandsons, C. J. Long, Joseph Long, Garret Long, and Cade Camp.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Charles Edwin Long; her son-in-law, Matt Camp; and her grandson, Andrew Hope Camp.
Memorial donations can be made to Son Shine Lighthouse, P.O. Box 436, New London, Texas 75682; First Baptist Church (Matt Camp House) 304 Buffalo St., Gilmer, Texas 75644; or Overton Elementary Star Program, P.O. Box 130, Overton, Texas 75684.
