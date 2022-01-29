Edwin Earl Northcutt
TROUP — A funeral service for Edwin Earl Northcutt of Troup, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Monday, January 31,2022 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Steve Edwards will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Mixon Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, January 30, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Edwin was born on February 13, 1941 and entered eternal life on his 59th wedding anniversary to his bride, January 26, 2022. Pa loved his family beyond words, encouraged them, and helped each one in any way he could. He enjoyed attending his grandkids sporting events and loved spending time outdoors doing everything from farming to fishing. Pa was a great storyteller, a history buff, and avid reader. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Texas A&M, Class of 63. He worked for Shell Oil Company for 30 years before retiring to travel throughout the U.S. with his wife, visiting almost every state until he had looked under every rock he wanted. He lived the rest of his years in their dream home on Northcutt Farms surrounded by family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy (Myers) Northcutt; and special friend and fishing buddy, Steve Singletary.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Jo Ann Northcutt of Troup; son, Jay Earl Northcutt and wife Judy of Troup; and daughter, Jo Lynn Webb of Denton. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Justin Earl Northcutt and wife Annie, Emily Webb, Autumn Webb, Colt Webb and wife Ashley, Zackery Wavrusa and wife Ashley, Nicholas Wavrusa and Kellee, Raymond Wavrusa and wife Holly, Joshua Wavrusa and wife Drue, and Jeremy VanDeWalker; 15 great-grandchildren: John Earl, Hadley, William, Elizabeth, James, Jaxon, Urijah, Leah, Quinn, Vaeda, Davin, Landynn, Gracee, Jaycee and Joah.
The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.