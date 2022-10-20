Edward Weldon Bowman
TYLER — Edward “Butch” Bowman went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 15, 2022. He was born on March 27, 1947, in Crockett, Texas, to Edward Webster Bowman and Ruby Estelle Jackson Bowman.
He was a master electrician and owner of Bowman Electric for many years. He retired from Carrier and served as Sheet Metal Worker Union Manager.
Butch enjoyed hunting and spending time at the deer lease with his wife, Virginia, and their friends and family. He was a Master Mason for more than 50 years and was a member of New Life Baptist Church.
Butch married the love of his life, Virginia Ruth Van Sickle, on November 5, 1965. They were married almost 47 years before Virginia’s death on October 15, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ann Bowman Mitchell; and his brother, Gary Bowman. He is survived by his children; Teresa Fuentes (Robert), Bruce Bowman, and Jeanine Bowman Corson (Max); grandchildren, Joshua Bowman, Jacob Bowman, Lauren Thomas, Melisa Stephens, Christopher Castle, Cameron Castle, Michael Hall, and Michala Fuentes; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Bowman, and sister, Debbie Bowman. His funeral will be held at New Life Baptist Church on October 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm with Robert Fuentes, Jr. leading the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas.