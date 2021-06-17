Edward Michael Perkins
DEER PARK — Edward Michael Perkins passed away peacefully at home in Deer Park, Texas on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Born October 13, 1944 in Fort Myers, Florida, he is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Lori Perkins, his children Steven Wireman (Tina), Christopher Perkins, Adrianna Ricard (Roland), as well as his brothers Tom and Jerry Perkins. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, niece, nephews and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Albert Perkins (Louise), and Geraldine “Billie” Perkins. Edward, or “Eddy” to everyone that knew and loved him, was a man with a heart as big and clear as the waters he fished all over Texas. He was known for his Salt of the Earth backbone, being a beacon of hard work and success, but most of all for his witty one line zingers. Eddy graduated from La Porte High School, Class of 1963. A natural born master mechanic, he used his skills as an air conditioning and heating repairman, as well as restoring automobiles and competing in car shows, some of which he won awards and trophies, his work displayed on the cover of Hot Rod Magazine. He also became well known in the fishing community of East Texas after moving there in the late 1980’s, he quickly made a name for himself with his tournament victories and sense of humor, which helped him star in two local commercials in the early 1990’s. After retirement from the air conditioning and heating business, he often enjoyed his down time dining with his wife, Lori, visiting their children and grandchildren, watching Gunsmoke, trying his luck at Bingo, fishing and restoring his second love, a classic ‘64 Chevelle. Eddy Perkins was the funniest and most genuine person anyone would be blessed to have known and will be greatly missed.
Please leave online condolences at https://www.deerparkfuneraldirectors.com/obituary/edward-michael-perkins
