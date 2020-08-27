Edward M. Spencer
MALAKOFF — Edward Martin Spencer, 90, Malakoff, was born July 21, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK. He had lived in Malakoff for 40 years, moving from Richardson. He served in the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. Edward owned and operated Hunter Bradlee Company, a sporting food store and enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, woodwork and travel. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Dean Spencer; mother, Novella Dewitt; wife, Martha Spencer; son, Lee Spencer; brother, Dean Spencer; and sister, Barbara.
Mr. Spencer passed away on August 23, 2020 in Tyler.
Survivors include his son, Brad Spencer of Allen and two grandchildren, Jennifer Havens and Stephanie Spencer.
