FRANKSTON — The Celebration of Life, Love and Legacy for Mr. Edward Louis Walker, 73 of Frankston, will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, 12 Noon at The United Methodist Church in Frankston, Texas. Superintendent Gerald L. Johnson, Pastor of the Wade’s Chapel COGIC, Palmer, Texas will do the Eulogistic Sermon. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Walker’s labor to his reward was June 8, 1947 in Grapeland, Texas - March 27, 2021 in Tyler, Texas. His most cherished memories will be embedded in the hearts of his spouse of 53 years, Shirley Walker, Frankston, Texas; daughter, Erica Shanae Walker (Dwayne), Frankston, Texas; sons, LaVincent Charles Walker (Alicia), San Antonio, Texas, Jeffrey Don Walker (Ramona), Houston, Texas and Waylan Keith Walker (Bridigit), Woodville, Mississippi. He also leaves two brothers, five sisters and seven grandchildren, TraDerrin Walker, Broderick Walker, Johntae Walker, Jessica Anthony, Jai Walker, Keistan Robert and Kahden Robert, great-grandchildren, Honey Claire Walker, Dariyn Cole Walker and Baby Johntae. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home. FACE MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCE IS REQUIRED AT THE SERVICE.
