Edward Joseph Ekarius
WHITEHOUSE — Edward Joseph Ekarius entered his eternal rest on Sept 25 2022. Ed was born in Elizabeth, NJ on Dec 10th 1927.
He lived a wonderful full life serving in the Navy and Navy Reserves for 33 years. He was an active member of the Sharon Shriners in Tyler TX as well as a Mason in the Whitehouse Chapter in Whitehouse TX and Wall Lodge in Manasquan NJ. Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Ekarius. Survived by his children Bruce Ekarius, Chris (Michele) Ekarius and Barbara (Doug) Carter. Grandchildren Brian (Karlie) Carter, Tara (Aaron) Templeton, Daniel (Kayla) Carter and Zachary (Fahren) Ekarius. Great Grandchildren Ellaire Carter, Layten Carter, Powers Carter, Elijah Ekarius and Everly Ekarius.
A generous man who lived his life by these words-Do one nice thing for someone everyday.
Memorial details to follow in the new year.