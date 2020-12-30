Edward H. Schulz
TYLER — Edward Herman Schulz was born on May 12, 1927 in Mineola, New York. He left his earthly body and went to see his Lord and Savior on Christmas day, December 25, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.
Edward served in the United States Navy. After his time in the service, he worked for and retired from the Shell Oil Company as an accountant. He was a member at Emerald Bay Community Church, was an avid golfer and started his own CPA firm in Tyler where he continued to work until recently.
Edward is survived by his best and loving friend, Jeanie F. Graham of Tyler, and her sons Jimmy Irwin and wife Shay, Jerry Irwin and wife Jane, and their children and grandchildren,
A Graveside service will take place at the Cathedral in The Pines Cemetery on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 10:00 am with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating.
If desired memorials may be made to Emerald Bay Community Church.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
19-year-old Tyler native launches cologne and perfume line
-
Lindale police arrest 4 people for kidnapping, assault charges
-
Gohmert sues Pence in Tyler division of U.S. District Court to keep Trump as president
-
People 65 or older, those with chronic medical conditions can receive COVID-19 vaccine
-
3 people dead after two-vehicle wreck in Smith County