Eduardo Olmos Guzman
LITTLE ELM — Eduardo Olmos Guzman, age 83, passed away peacefully at his home in Little Elm, Texas on July 4, 2022. Friday July 8th his family will hold funeral services; visitation at 9am and service at 10am, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, located at 550 S. Doctor M Roper Pkwy (Hwy. 69), Bullard, Texas 75757. Burial will follow at Bullard Cemetery, located at 751-763 W. Main St., Bullard, Texas at 10:45am.
Ed, Dad, or Abuelo as he was affectionately known had a passion for playing, coaching the next generation, and refereeing soccer his entire life. He always cared deeply for his family, enjoyed travel, walks on the beach, bowling, dancing, casino night, and really any adventure that came his way. He was always the life of the party and his laugh was contagious, so it’s fitting he passed away on the 4th of July- knowing we’ll be able to celebrate his life every year with a bang! He was born in Mexico City to Francisco Olmos Peralta and Alicia Guzman Garcia, both having since passed.
He is survived by his siblings; Francisco Javier Olmos Guzman, Margarita Valdez Guzman, Rosa Maria Valdez Guzman, Maria del Carmen Montes de Oca Guzman.
He is also survived by his seven children and fourteen grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be; Alexander B. Olmos, Richard E. Olmos, Scott T. Womack, Trey E. Dillon, Carlos Olmos Villanueva, Richard C. Roper.
Memorials may be delivered to Conner-Boren Funeral Home. Our family would like to extend a special thanks to Flower’s by Sue, Conner-Boren Funeral Home, all caregivers, and his dear friends and family members near and far.