Edna Ruth Manziel
TYLER — Edna Ruth Manziel, 80, of Tyler, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born on November 4, 1942, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Tilden Oren Johnson and Vera Frances Hinkle. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nolan Edward Manziel; daughter, Deborah Lynn Manziel; brother-in-law Bobby Joe Manziel, Jr.; and nephews, Billy Daryl Pyron II and Wesley Michael Heath.
Edna graduated from Tyler High School and Tyler Junior College. Her interest in jewelry prompted her to later become a Gemologist.
Edna was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and a very active member of the Christus Hospital Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Center and a longtime member of the Cedars of Lebanon.
Edna married Nolan in 1962 in Tyler where they shared 56 years of marriage. In their earlier years, she enjoyed all their weekend hunting trips, water sports, boat races and motorcycle cruising. There were so many stories to tell when they got home; they are still entertaining and are laughed about to this day. Edna, also known as Gammi, loved spending time with family and close friends. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed their many long-standing outings at the farm and at the lake, with lots of good food and fun as well as all of their football gatherings at “the shop”. She loved sports, especially watching the famous Dallas Cowboys. We will also never forget our times watching those nighttime movies, channel surfing to keep up with them all.
Edna created new memories over the last few years planning and taking family trips to the beach, cherishing all their time together. She will be greatly missed.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” and son, Micheal Savoie and wife, Shelby; son, Nolan Jr. and wife, Kelly and their children, son, Nelson and fiancée, Lorna Henderson and daughter, Gabrielle; great-grandchildren Cayden, Paisley, Heidi, Beau, Knox; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman Paul Manziel, Merigale Manziel Pyron, Dottie Manziel Frank and husband, Bill, Victoria Manziel Heath and Gloria Manziel Saleh; aunt, Joyce Westmoreland. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews, along with many cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ric Freeman, Raymond George, Hunter Hartley, N. Paul Manziel, John Paul Manziel, Chris Simons and R.K. Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be Brad Acree, Ed Schaded, R.B. Shelton and T.C. Smith.
A Rosary will be held Monday, January 23, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, in Tyler with a visitation following from 6:00-7:30 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. also at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler.
If desired, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.