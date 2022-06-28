Edmund E. Specht
HIDEAWAY — Services for Edmund Specht will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home with a private family graveside service to follow at Tyler Memorial Park in Tyler with Rev. Steve Swords. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, before the service.
Edmund Eugene Specht was born September 5, 1931 in Bossier, Louisiana to the late Eugene Welcome Specht and Hazel Boyatt Dowell. He married Bernice Morris on June 14, 1952 on a Naval base in California. He had been a resident of Hideaway since 1979 and was member Hideaway Community Church. Edmund, or Ed as he was known to many, served in the U.S. Navy, was a member of the Shriners, and loved working outside. He worked in sales for the oil and gas industry most of his professional career.
Edmund passed away at the age of 90 on June 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Victoria Specht; son, Joe Specht; and great-grandson, Emmett Swords.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Vicki & Steve Swords; son and daughter-in-law, Steve & Charla Specht; son-in-law, Don Accardo; four grandchildren, Jasien Swords (Bekah), Lindsay Pellerzi (Garrett), Preslie Hilliard (Brook), and Jordan Specht (Amanda); and nine great-grandchildren, Henry, Silas, Baker, Emma, Levi, Kingston, Charleigh, Stevie, and Beau.
Pallbearers will be Steve Specht, Steve Swords, Don Accardo, Jasien Swords, Jordan Specht, Brook Hilliard, and Garrett Pellerzi. Great-grandsons, Henry Swords, Silas Swords, Baker Swords and Kingston Hilliard will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family asks that you come in business casual attire.
Memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701 or the American Cancer Society in memory of his son, Joe. A special thanks to the amazing staff at Van Healthcare.