Eddie Wayne Lumpkins
JACKSONVILLE — Eddie Wayne Lumpkins was born December 15, 1950 and entered eternal life on January 30, 2021. He was 70 years old.
A service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Bro. Steve Edwards will officiate. Eddie will be laid to rest at Still Waters Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Eddie was a member of Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville. He moved to Jacksonville in 1970 where he owned and operated Circle L. Motors for over 40 years. Eddie loved to travel, hunt and fish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Clara Lumpkins; brothers, Gerald Ross, Chuck Ross and Ray Ross; and sister, Ella Mae Perry.
Eddie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cheryl Lumpkins of Jacksonville; and daughters, Kim Lumpkins of Bullard and Kristy Perry and Daniel Verhage of Jacksonville. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Jessey Woodson and husband Zach and Jayden Little and wife Gracie; 2 great-grandchildren, Jones Woodson and Norah Woodson; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jayden Little, Zach Woodson, Dick Smith, Ronny Fisher, Allen Hunt, Mavis Moore, Terry Gore, Ben Hunt, Cecil Bannister and Jeff Erickson.
Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Putting family first kept Mahomes healthy for another Super Bowl run
-
Former TJC star, Van coach Janice Mulford passes away
-
Emergency SNAP benefits continue in Texas
-
Billboard asking Gohmert, Cruz to resign pops up in Tyler
-
Athena Security Launches COVID Occupancy Tracking And Concealed Gun Detection To Increase Public Health And Safety