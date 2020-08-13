Eddie Marie Stringfield

Ms. Stringfield passed away August 10, 2020 at 11 p.m. in Tyler, Texas. She was born November 10, 1928 in Frankston to John Wesley Murphey and Pearl Westbrook Murphey. Marie was the youngest of five kids-four boys and one girl.
Marie lived most of her life in the Poynor community. She graduated from LaPoynor School and married Carl (Buster) Stringfield on August 1, 1946 and they had three children. Marie went to work at the LaPoynor School as a cafeteria supervisor and served some of the best hot rolls and meals for 22 years. Marie enjoyed her job and attended and supported LaPoynor basketball games for years with her husband, Carl.
Among Marie’s talents was sewing and quilting. She quilted many beautiful quilts for all her granddaughters and her great-grandchildren. She also made wedding dresses for both daughters and her daughter-in-law.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Stringfield and daughter, Belinda Hardman and all of her four brothers-Truitt Murphey, Ray Murphey, Dudley Murphey and Dyke Murphey, and her parents Wesley and Pearl Murphey.
She is survived by her loving children, daughter Debbie Coker and husband David of Bullard; son, Wendell Stringfield and wife Bonnie of Poynor; granddaughters Juli Hardman and Jessica Cozart of Eastland, Jennifer Montoya and husband Chris of Abilene, Christi Coker of Flint, Stephanie Mahler and husband Jorden of New Braunsfel, Lindsey Almeida and husband Anthony of Poynor; great-grandson, Evan Almeida of Poynor; great-grandchildren Belinda Hardman and Riggin Cozart of Eastland; great-grand twins Ella and Easton Mahler of New Bransfel and great-grandson Ethan Montoya of Abilene.
Pallbearers will be Ben Haynes, Thomas Ray Pagitt, Jimmy Westbrook, Joe Dale Dickerson, Jerry Douglas and Keith Bristow. Honorary pallbearers are John Pagitt, Bob Walker, Square Walker and Jim Walker.
If desired, memorials may be made to Poynor City Cemetery, P.O. Box 140, Poynor, Texas 75782 at or Poynor Baptist Church, P.O. Box 197, Poynor, Texas 75782.
Marie had a daily relationship with her Lord and Savior and modeled the life of a godly mother and grandmother praying for all her family. “She had no greater joy than to hear that her children and grandchildren were walking in the truth”.
3 John 1:4
She will be missed by all who knew her and especially her loving family. She is at peace with her Lord and also reunited in heaven with the love of her life, Carl.
Visitation will begin on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston.