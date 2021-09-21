Eddie Lawson
NEW SUMMERFIELD — A Celebration of Live for Eddie Lawson of New Summerfield, Texas is scheduled for September 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the New Summerfield ISD trackfield.
Eddie Lawson passed away on September 16, 2021. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia on November 7, 1968 to Edford and Bernadine Lawson.
Eddie started Eddie’s Backhoe & Dozer Service in 2000. He was a hard working man who rarely would take a day off, but, when he did, you would find him on a creek bank, a deer stand, or just taking a ride in the bottom.
Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, Edford and Bernadine Lawson. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lori Lawson; daughter Hallee Lawson; sons Reagan Dominy and Brady Dominy; sisters Tammy Byrom and brother-in-law Jeff Byrom, Melissa Sword and brother-in-law Bill Sword. Grandkids, Blakely Dominy, Hayden Dominy and Carter Durand, several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you send prayers to families and friends in need.