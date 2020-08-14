Eddie Doll Choice
HOUSTON (FORMALLY OF TYLER) — Services for Ms. Eddie Doll Choice are scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2020 11:00 am in Tyler at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Reginald Garrett, Sr. officiating eulogist. Interment will be held in Piney Grove Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Eddie Doll Choice was born October 18, 1950 to Willie Earl Choice and Juanita Ates Choice in Tyler, Smith County, Texas. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Jackson High School.
Eddie Doll was also a longtime member of St. Violet Baptist Church. She was employed by Trane Company for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Moore, one brother and four sisters. She was immediately followed in death by one other sister Earnestine Massenburge.
Survivors include brother, Henry Earl Choice and two sisters, Geneva Johnson and Mattie Howelton. She leaves to cherish her memories, daughter/nieces MaShunder McNeal, Monique McNeal and Charloas Erwin, and son/nephew Dalvin Erwin and a host of other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.
