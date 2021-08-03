Eddie Dike
BEN WHEELER — Services for Eddie Dike will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Heritage Trail Cowboy Church, 7080 Farm to Market Rd 858, Ben Wheeler, TX 75754, with Pastor Larry Shackelford and Pastor C.R. Chapman officiating. A graveside service will follow at Edom Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening at Hilliard Funeral Home in Van.
Eddie Rex Dike was born December 8, 1936 in Ben Wheeler, where he had been a resident most of his life. He married his wife, Norma, on June 29, 1956. Together, they raised their 7 children in a loving, Christian home, where they were taught the value of hard work and family love. Eddie was always involved in construction, working as a ceramic tile contractor for most of his life, and then later in road construction. He was always willing to help anyone in need and taught many young men various types of construction. Eddie and Norma were avid ranchers and farmers. He loved working with his cattle and developing pasture land. He was a former member of Stanger Springs Church and a current member of Heritage Trail Cowboy Church of Ben Wheeler. Eddie loved his Lord, his church, his family, and his many friends.
Eddie passed away at the age of 84 on July 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joel Curtis Dike and Annie Pearl Davidson Dike, and brothers, Dwain Dike and Bobby Dike.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Norma Dike; children and their spouses, Deborah & Roy “Buddy” Smith, Dianne & Kenny Shackelford, Stanley Dike, Harold & Sherri Dike, Anthony Dike, Dean & Monica Dike, and Glen Dike; sister, Sue Dike; brothers, Travis Dike, Danny Dike, and Chris Dike; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He often spoke of his son, Glen, and what a blessing he was to his life. If desired, memorials may be made to The Arc of Smith County, www.arcofsmithcounty.org.