Ed “E.Y.” Gibbs Jr.
CONROE — Funeral services for Ed “E.Y.” Gibbs Jr., age 66 of Conroe, TX, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, TX with Bro. James Cheatham officiating. Interment will follow at Sabine Cemetery in Lindale. Ed passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Conroe. He was born January 29, 1954 in Mineola, TX to the late Edward Young and Shirley Elizabeth (Fuller) Gibbs. Ed has lived in Conroe since 2005 and was previously of Louisiana and Lindale where he was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Fellowship of the Woodlands Church and also the Masonic Lodge. Ed enjoyed traveling, music, golfing, riding his motorcycle, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and family. He worked in the oilfield industry and retired as Vice President of Sales with Superior. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Gibbs on September 8, 2020. He is survived by the mother of his children, Lisa Gibbs of Baton Rouge, LA; children, Brian Gibbs and wife, Erica of Madisonville, LA, Stephen Gibbs and wife, Jenee of Baton Rouge, LA, Sarah Gibbs of Conroe, TX, and Jessica Strickland of Conroe, TX; brother, Ricky Gibbs of Dallas, TX; sisters, Becky Bryant and husband, Tommy of Lake Tyler, TX and Pat Williams of Lindale, TX; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Serving as pallbearers will be, Stephen Gibbs, Paul Williams, Caleb Williams, Dennis Bodiford, Mitch Bodiford, Bernard Franklin, Gary Palmer, and Shelby Ingram. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. As a COVID-19 precaution masks are required at all visitations and funeral services.
