Ebert Elwynn “Wynn” Boylan Jr.
LINDALE — Ebert Elwynn “Wynn” Boylan Jr, age 61 of Lindale, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tyler, Texas. He was born April 15, 1961, in Caracas, Venezuela to the late Ebert Elwynn and Helen Elizabeth (Spradling) Boylan. Wynn was a longtime resident of the Lindale/Tyler area and was previously of Dallas, Texas, and Caracas, Venezuela.He enjoyed dining in fine restaurants, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Wynn is survived by his brother, Michael Boylan of Houston, Texas; sisters, Helen Duff of Lindale and Jennifer Hering and husband, Hank of Lindale; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other loving family members and friends. Interment will be held at Park Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri.