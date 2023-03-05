Earline Muckleroy Barrett
TYLER — Earline Muckleroy Barrett passed away peacefully on February 25, 2023, one month shy of her 100th birthday. She was born March 24, 1923, to W.A. and Georgia Rozelle Muckleroy in Alto Texas. She moved to Tyler in 1932, attended Tyler public schools and graduated from Tyler Junior College and then the University of Texas at Austin.
A divorce in 1965 brought Earline back to Tyler with her two children to be near family and to make a new life. She went into real estate and became a partner and then owner of Rozelle-Barrett Realtors. She had the honor of being named Realtor of the Year in 1977. She earned the respect and admiration of her friends and peers and served on numerous boards in the Tyler area including: Tyler Board of Realtors, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, East Texas Hospital Foundation, YMCA, American National Bank, First National Bank - Winnsboro, Emerald Bay Club, and Charter member of the Better Business Bureau.
She was also appointed by the City of Tyler to the Housing Board of Adjustment and Appeals and the Tyler Civil Service Commission. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as Elder and Trustee.
Earline was a long-time resident of Emerald Bay and loved playing golf there, especially the Friday afternoon scramble. She was particularly proud of her hole-in-one on number eight. She spent her final years at the Meadow Lake Senior Living facility, and the family would particularly like to thank Deborah Bircher for all the support she provided in her last few years there.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Barrett of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, and her son and his wife, Michael Barrett and Sharon Strover of Austin, Texas.