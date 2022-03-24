Earline Hart Burnett Andrews
FORT WORTH — Earline Hart Burnett Andrews
A truly remarkable lady left this world for her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the age of 111. She lived long and well, an influence for good. She readily credited her parents for instilling high moral standards, important values, and the firm belief that life should be lived without fear.
Earline was born October 28, 1910 in Marion County, TX to Albert Sidney Hart and Quincy Burks Hart. She graduated from high school in Vivian, LA in 1928 and received her undergraduate degree from Louisiana State Normal College (now Northwestern State University) in Natchitoches, LA in 1931. Later she earned a Master of Arts degree from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches.
The 43 year career of this inspiring teacher began in Arkansas, ended in Tyler, including fourteen years in Overton. Between 1949 and 1975, Earline cast a spell over many students at Marsh, Ramey and Boulter schools in Tyler. She instilled in them desires to travel to sites she described, to engage in lifelong learning, and to achieve goals. They saw her as a “hard” teacher who led them to excel and to “aim high.” To her delight, many grateful former students frequently contacted and visited her throughout her retirement years. A group of them honored her with parties on her 100th and 101st birthdays.
Earline’s career as a traveler began in 1932 when she went alone on a train trip to New Orleans. A year later she went alone to the World’s Fair in Chicago. She set a goal to visit all of the 48 states in the union. She and friends enjoyed wonderful trips to what later totaled 50 states.
Earline learned firsthand about much of the world. She studied the geography, history, current politics, and culture of sites she visited. When she was 80, she walked on the Great Wall of China. At 85 she rode a camel in Egypt.
Earline was a historian and researcher who worked to preserve our American heritage and to promote the ideals of our free society. She was an active participant in organizations for more than fifty years. Her memberships included the Mary Tyler Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, Magna Charta Dames, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Order of the Crown of Charlemagne, United Daughters of the Confederacy, United States Daughters of 1812, and Order of Merovingians, Huguenot Society, Order of the Eastern Star and Alpha Delta Kappa. In the recent past she was inducted into the Society of Descendants of Lady Godiva, being a great grandchild, thirty times removed. Earline served in leadership roles in various organizations. An accomplished genealogist , she traced her family lineage to 466 A.D., documented. Unknown to many, she was also a very accomplished pianist.
Earline was a faithful member of Glenwood United Methodist Church from 1949 until the church closed in 2007. She then affiliated with Pollard United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Raymond Burks Hart, and her husband, Gunby H. Andrews, nieces, June (Hart) Bryant and Alice Hart Bockus.
She is survived by two nieces: Rayline Binion of Fort Worth, and Tommie Dunlap of Round Rock. Also surviving her are great-nieces and nephews; Vicki Vise, Beth Page, Sidney Binion, Keith Bockus, Mark Vise, Sarah and Sydneyann Binion, Gillian and Abigail Bockus, Lindsey and Matthew Vise, and Raymond Brence Hart.
Earline had deep affection for her family and that of her late husband. The latter includes; Kathy Newhouse and Michael Newhouse of Dallas, Dr Kaycia Van Sickle, Cullen AL and Rich Van Sickle, Jacksonville, FL.
A host of friends celebrate her life and contributions.
Due to the health and advanced age of family members there will only be a viewing at the Jackson’s Burks-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, TX. from 10am - 12 noon, Saturday March 26, 2022. Burial will follow at the Burks-Hart Family Cemetery, on the Texas/Louisiana state line, at 4pm, with her cousin, Hart Clawson, officiating.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com