Earlene Latimer
TYLER — Earlene Latimer, age 96, passed onto Heaven October 9, 2020. She was born in Lamar county near Minter, Texas on June 7, 1924. She was the daughter of Squire E. Davis, Sr. and Lucy Clara Davis who preceded her in death. Earlene graduated from Tyler High School and then had several business courses afterwards. Her favorite job was as a cost accounting supervisor at Brookshire Grocery where she retired. She was active in the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary and the Tyler Woman’s Forum. She also served as President of the Texas A&M mother’s club where she was active for many years. Her longest church home was Marvin Methodist Church where she and her husband Mouzon Duncan, Sr. served in the Chapel Class. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Squire E. Davis, Jr. and Charles M. Davis; and sister, Hester Lee McCary. Earlene was also preceded in death by three husbands, MSG Kendall Taylor, whom she married in 1942, and who was killed in WWII in the Pacific in 1943. She later married MSGT Mouzon Duncan, Sr. who served in General Patton’s HDQ’s in Germany during WWII. After his death in 1989, Earlene married SGT. Howard Latimer, who trained bombardiers and did maintenance on B29 bombers during WWII. She is survived by son, Mouzon “Rip” Duncan, Jr. and his wife Cathryn of Tyler; daughter, Pamela Kaye Starkey of Chandler; grandchildren, Barry Duncan of Tyler, Cherie Whitley of Youngsville, NC, Emily Rich of Dallas, and Monet Hale of Jacksonville, TX; great-grandchildren include, Kelsey Duncan and Abigail Duncan of Tyler and Stella Vaughn of Bullard, TX and also Grace, Chandler, Brent, Allen, and Faith Whitley of Youngsville, NC. Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 Front St., Tyler, TX. Graveside services by Rev. Eugene Davis of Bay City, TX will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
