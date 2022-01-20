Earlee Guy Stewart
VAN — Earlee Guy Stewart joined the Lord on January 17, 2022. Earlee was born March 29, 1930 in Borger. Texas to Esther E. Torrance and Willie Floyd Stewart. He grew up in Goldsmith, Tx with brothers James, Wayne, and Billy. He attended college at Hardin Simons University and then joined the U.S. Army. Earlee served active duty in the Korean War as an Army engineer. During that same time, he took leave and visited a friend in East Texas where he met Joyce Gilley, who became his wife of 62 years. Joyce and Earlee raised their family and when he retired from Bell Helicopter, they returned to East Texas to retire.
In his retirement, Earlee built his home and turned thirty acres into his farm. His work ethnic was impeccable and he didn’t care if he was cutting wood and or picking beans. He was always busy working on some project. Earlee was a true self made man. He loved fishing and boating and was never afraid to tackle anything that looked like fun. Earlee loved being with family and playing with the grandkids He was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church. Earlee was a loving father and PaPa and he will be missed by all of us.
Earlee is survived by daughters Sharon and husband Donald Barg of Mansfield Tx and Rhonda and husband S.M. Payne of Grand Prairie, Tx. Also survived by grandchildren - Roy Barg, Ashley Barg, Andrew Barg, April Payne, and Tiffany Payne as well as twelve great grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren with a fourth expected next month.
Earlee will be buried with a private family funeral.