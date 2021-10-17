Earl Joseph Clark
TYLER — Graveside services with military honors for Earl Joseph Clark, 90, of Tyler will be held Monday, October 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Chuck Ward officiating, under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Mr. Clark was born June 14, 1931 in North Bend, Ohio to Joseph J. and Katherine Vaughn. He passed away October 13, 2021 in Tyler.
Earl enlisted in the United States Army in 1949. After basic training with the 3rd Armored Division in FT. Knox, Kentucky he transferred to the 40th AAA Brigade on occupation duty in Japan. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in 1951 and served with the 82nd airborne Division, 1st Armored Division and 25th Infantry Division. Overseas duty stations included Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Germany and Hawaii with job assignments as artillery Battery Commander, Battalion Commander, Military Intelligence Region Commander, Special Security Officer and numerous staff assignments to include Defense Intelligence Agency, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. Earl retired for the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. He received two Bronze Stars during his service. He was also a graduate of the University of Maryland.
He is preceded in death by his wife Aileen Clark, one brother and one sister.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Clark of Tyler; sister, Midge Frech of Kentucky; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and a cousin.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lloydjamesfuneralhome.com for the Clark family.