Earl “Dee” Kingsbury, Jr.

Dee was born on February 28, 1933 to the late Earl and Opal Kingsbury in Winfield, KS. He grew up on a farm with his brother Lester, who later preceded him in death. Dee proudly served two years in the Army during the Korean war. Afterwards, he returned to his previous work at Boeing in Wichita, KS.
In time Dee went on to further his education at Harding University in Searcy, AR and Abilene Christian University in Abilene, TX where he met his future wife, Linda Howard.
They started off their 57 years of marriage in Pasadena, TX, then moved on to Defiance, OH for three years to help the church grow. The following nine years they were in Derby, KS, then Englewood, CO for the next three years. Tyler was their last move, where Dee retired from Brookshire Grocery Company.
Dee loved serving God wherever he was. He preached, was a deacon and taught Bible classes among other activities. He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and East Texas Food Bank. Dee made many mission trips to Mexico and a few to Canada. For 35 years he was a foster parent. All this was done for God’s glory. When moving to Tyler, Dee was first a member of Glenwood Church of Christ and more recently at West Erwin Church of Christ.
Dee is survived by his wife, Linda of Tyler; sons, Dennis Kingsbury and wife Shannon of Tyler and Brian Kingsbury and wife Lily of Watauga, TX. Dee was Granddad to grandsons, Dillon Kingsbury of Sanger, TX and A1C Evan Kingsbury of Edwards AFB, California; granddaughter, Ruth Kingsbury of Mclean, VA and sister-in-law, Sondra Kingsbury of Augusta, KS. In addition, Dee was loved and respected by numerous family members and friends.
If desired, donations may be made to East Texas Food Bank, 3201 Robertson Road, Tyler, TX 75701 or charity of your choice.
