Earl D. Moore
TYLER — Funeral services for Earl D. Moore, 89, of Tyler will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Reverend Gib Baskerville officiating.
Mr. Moore passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, December,17, 2022. He was born on October 30, 1933, to Jacob Hartsfield Moore and Lola Mae Davis.
Earl was a 1952 graduate of Tyler High School. In 1954 Earl married the love of his life, Dorothy Wilcox. After serving in Korea with the U.S. Army, Earl returned home to eventually begin work at Kelly Springfield Tire Company in Tyler, Texas, and continued to work there until his retirement in 1998. Together Earl and Dorothy committed their lives to raising two daughters. Earl was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church and later in his life he joined First Baptist Church, both in Tyler.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Lola Mae Moore; brothers, O. T. Moore and Silas Moore; sisters, Florine Dean, Ivory Pruett, Jesse B. Johnston, Anta Lee Pritcher; wife, Dorothy Moore; and granddaughter, Alyssa Prater Simon.
Earl is survived by his daughters, Diane Prater, Sheila and husband, Bret Berry; and granddaughters, Emily and Erin Berry.
Mr. Moore’s family would like to thank Hospice of East Texas, and Bonnie Schnell with Home Instead. A very special thank you is extended to Living Angels Caregivers Tameka Johnigan, Tawatha Johnigan, Ardenia Ashley, Ann Wilson, Patricia Williams and Tracy Johnigan, and to Barbara Dozier for many years of special friendship.
If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).