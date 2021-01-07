Earl Anson Trimble
FORT MCKAVETT — Earl Trimble, 97, of Fort McKavett, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, January 4, 2021. He was born in Menard, Texas to Reason Seth and Alien May (Mogford) Trimble on April 21, 1923. Earl married Anna on October 19, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Earl resided in Menard for twenty-three years, forty plus years in Tyler area, and thirty years in Kimble County. He served in World War II with the 110th division where he saw action in the Battle of the Bugle. After thirty years in the water systems industry, he founded Texas Pump and Water Systems in East Texas. He was an avid hunter and fisher. He enjoyed cooking, being outdoors at the ranch in Kimble County.
Earl is preceded in death by his wife, Anna B. Trimble, daughter, Jo Anna Oxford, granddaughter, Lisa Nicole Trimble.
Earl is survived by his children, Glenn E. Trimble and wife Barbara of Tyler, Texas, Marlene Kay Metzler and husband Timothy of San Antonio, Texas, brother, Carroll A. Trimble and wife Carolyn, seven grandchildren, Jason, Matthew, Amiee, Christy, Tony, Kathy, and Tim, twenty-three great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 PM Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Home Chapel in Menard.
Due to Covid the family requests that the funeral service is private.
Pallbearers will be Jason, Matthew, Tony, Tim, Jason Gilrey, and Tom Fritsche.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Menard.
Please view Mr. Trimble online memorial at www.heritagefuneralhomes.com
