Earl A. “Bud” Berry, Jr.
EDOM — Earl A.” Bud” Berry, Jr., 81, of Edom, TX, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on June 21, 2023. Earl was born on March 1, 1942 to Earl Arthur Berry, Sr. and Edna Marie Fundis Berry in Oklahoma City, OK. After graduating from St. Gregory’s in Shawnee, OK, he studied English Literature at the University of Notre Dame. After receiving his J.D. at the University of Oklahoma, he followed his father and started his law career at Kerr-McGee Corporation. He moved to Dallas, TX to join Locke, Purnell, Boren, Laney & Neely, one of the State’s oldest and most prestigious law firms. He became a shareholder of the firm six years later. He specialized in real estate and finance, served on the Management Committee, and was head of the real estate department.
During his tenured career, he served as advisor, counselor and mentor to both colleagues and clients.
After retiring from Locke, he continued to practice law at the firm Hurt & Berry, serving clients from his office in East Texas. He created the Edom Bakery & Grill with his wife Annie out of their love for food and entertaining.
His lifelong interests included his ranch, fishing, plants and music. Amongst his many accomplishments, he earned his private pilots license, served on the board of Trinity Ministry for the Poor and was a lifelong supporter of St. Gregory’s Abbey.
“Bud” is survived by his wife Annie, his daughter, Katherine “Kathy” Templin (David), daughter Joan Elizabeth Criswell, and grandsons Thomas Callahan and William Edward “Teddy” Criswell.
A funeral mass will be held at 1:30 on Friday, July 7th at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Tyler, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: St. Gregory’s Abbey, 1900 W. MacArthur St., Shawnee, Ok 74804.