E. M. Mack McSpannen
FRANKSTON — E. M. Mac McSpadden, 95 of Frankston, Texas, passed away quite suddenly on September 24th. He was surrounded by his “adopted family” and care givers Stephanie Coats and family.
He was born December 8, 1925 to Everett and Luella McSpadden in Arkansas City, Kansas. He grew up in Bartlesville, Ok and was neighbors with the girl he eventually married after the war, Arma Lee Vinsant. At an early age he developed an interest in building and flying airplanes. The United States was forced to enter WWII during his senior year at College High School, so he left school to enlist in the Navy to become a naval aviator. He was assigned to the USS Makin Island aircraft carrier in the South Pacific. After the war he returned home to marry his childhood sweetheart and start a family.
For those who knew him, he was a friendly, outgoing person and a natural storyteller. Because of that, he was well suited for his first job as a salesman with Oklahoma Tire and Supply Company and won many awards and Quota Club trips. His sales successes enabled him to continue his love of flying and purchased his first plane in 1955 and then his second plane in 1959. Phillips Petroleum Co headquarters was in Bartlesville, and when they wanted to expand their Aviation Fuels Division, they took notice of dad’s sales experiences. They offered him a job as Regional Sales Manager of the SW Region and gave him a company plane to cover his territory. Philips Petroleum transferred the family, Arma Lee and two sons Tom and Jerry (yes Tom and Jerry) to Houston, Tx. in 1961. In 1969 LA Gloria Oil offered him a great opportunity in Little Rock, Ar. He and his second wife Sue Richie moved there and then ultimately retired in Frankston, Tx. Sue Richie passed in March 2015.
Mac was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler for many years. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout from Bartlesville, Ok. He later led his own sons to become Eagle Scouts also. As a young Scout, he was one of the first Boy Scouts to camp at Philmont Ranch in 1930’s.
Mac was a loving father to Jerry L. McSpadden and his wife Linda and Thomas K. McSpadden and his wife Patti. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Michelle Lee and husband Curt, Andreea Stowe and husband Billy, Camille Pace and husband Jared, Jillian Carter and husband Michael, and Victoria Johnson and husband Tye. In addition, Mac had twelve great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to his “adopted family” Stephanie and Jody Coats and their children Layla, Dakota, Ellie, and Trinity. You made the last years of his life special and extremely happy.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday October 2, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston, Texas, Kevin Burdette, Senior Adult Minister, will officiate. He will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Billy Stowe, Jayden Evans, Jody Coats, Hayden Davis, Dakota Coats and James Creel.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to either Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or Scouts BSA at www.scouting.org.