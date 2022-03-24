E. Jean Osburn
OVERTON — E. Jean Watson Osburn, 84, passed from this life on March 22, 2022. Jean was born on June 25, 1937, in Center, Texas, to the late Travis and Johnnie Watson. She graduated from Center High School and Tyler Commercial College. While in college, she met and later married the love of her life, G. Neil Osburn. They married on March 9, 1957, and remained married for almost 59 years. Jean retired from the Texas A & M Research and Extension Center after 33 years of service. Her professional skills were recognized and honored as she received the Vice Chancellor’s Award in Excellence in 1982 and the Soil and Crop Sciences Departmental Award for Administrative Support in 1990.
Jean enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing Bridge and Mah Jongg. She and husband Neil loved to travel, square dance and do choreographed ballroom dance. “Gran” was also known for her basketball and tennis skills. She played many cherished games with grandson, Joey.
Jean was a founding member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a member of the Queen Price Garden Club.
Jean is preceded in death by her husband George Neil Osburn and sister, Marcilyn Kizer. She is survived by her four children; Wes Osburn (Diane), Lauri Thomas (Raymond), Jeff Osburn (Rosalinda) and David Osburn; nine grandchildren Amy Miesch, Macy Osburn, Joey Thomas, Lauren Osburn, Jeff Osburn, Jr., Ashley Osburn, Travis Osburn, Serra Bowline, and Jon Osburn; seven great-grandchildren, Millie Kate, Raychelle, Gavin, Hunter, Melanie, Zoe, Natalie, and Saffron; her brother Travis (Bubba) Watson and wife, Patti.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Visitation will be Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:00 am. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am; both at New London United Methodist Church, New London, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Son Shine Lighthouse Ministries, P.O. Box 436, New London, 75682 (https://www.sonshinelighthouse.org/) or Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler 75701.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.