Dwight Olvey Trees
FRANKSTON — Trees, Dwight Olvey, 71 originally of Dallas, TX passed away February 08, 2023 at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX. Dwight served in the Marine Corps and was very active in the machine tool business for many years, working with his father, Homer Trees, becoming a co-owner of Trees Machinery Company. Dwight is preceded in death by his parents: Homer L. Trees and Edna L. Trees; brothers Danny Orms and Dudley Reese. He is survived by his children: son Joshua L. Trees and daughter-in-law Lisa P. Trees of Frankston, TX and daughter Christin S. Bentley and son-in-law Gregory L. Bentley of Flint, TX; 4 grandsons Joshua, Wyatt, Cody, and Max; numerous extended family members, including Randy and Cheryl Webber of Tyler, TX and a host of nieces and nephews. Dwight’s initial arrangements are being cared for by Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, TX. Dwight’s graveside services at the family cemetery in Cedar Hill, TX and memorial service in Dallas, TX are being arranged for March. The family is forever grateful to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler TX 75701, as they provided Dwight with excellent care and dignity in his last days of life. Donations made to Hospice of East Texas in Dwight’s name are much appreciated.