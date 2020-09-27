Dwaine Caldwell
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Jessie Dwaine Caldwell, 92 of Whitehouse, are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Lloyd James Funeral Home with Glen Cogburn officiating. He will be laid to rest at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.
Dwaine passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Tyler. He was born July 25, 1928 in Lone Oak, Texas to the late Albert Lester and Hattie Pearl Hart Caldwell. He was employed as a parts and service representative for heavy equipment companies. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Amarillo, until he and his wife moved to Whitehouse six years ago. He was the last of five children including Hallie Mae, Inez, Rosalee, and Buddy, all now deceased. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth and Charles Caldwell.
Dwaine is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Edith Caldwell; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Linda Caldwell of Mixon; daughters-in-laws, Ellen Roberts and Ruth Caldwell; 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
"For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father's family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?" (Esther 4:14)
