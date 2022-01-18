Dustin Tipton
NEW SUMMERFIELD — A funeral service for Dustin Tipton of New Summerfield, is scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. He will be laid to rest at McDonald Cemetery in New Summerfield.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Dustin passed away on January 16, 2022. He was born in Tyler on February 24, 1982. Dustin was a loved son, always willing to help his dad and call his mother. A wonderful grandson who was adored by his grandmother. He took his big brother role seriously and was protector of his younger siblings. An amazing uncle who never missed a chance to root on his nephews at a sporting event. The family mechanic and history buff. A loyal friend. He had a passion for his work as a plumber. He was loved by many and known for having a huge heart.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, George Tipton and Joe Miles.
Left to cherish Dustin’s memory are his father, Tim Tipton and Laurie Poteet; mother, Rhonda Dunklin and husband Jimmy of Tyler; grandmother, Judy Tipton of Willis. His siblings are Julie Wallis and husband Cody of Tyler, Caleb Dunklin of Tyler, Hannah Dunklin of Tyler and Carly Tipton of New Summerfield. He is also survived by his nephews Avery Wallis, Asher Wallis and August Wallis; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Bannister, Troy Bannister, Kyle Bannister, Grady Underwood, Abran Porras, Steve Watson, Zach Harrison and Ty Bryant. Honorary pallbearers are Caleb Dunklin, Cody Wallis, Charlie Ward, Cecil Bannister, Rodney Dixon, Craig Weaver, Malcom Dixon, Bob Jones, His Bannister Plumbing Family and New Summerfield High School Class of 2000.