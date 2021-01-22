Dustin Ryan Hill
FLINT — Dustin Ryan Hill lost his battle with cancer and peacefully passed into the arms of his Savior on January 19, 2021. He was 43 years old. Dustin was born in Jacksonville, Texas January 27th, 1977 to parents Stephen Edward Hill, Lebec, Ca. and Patricia Rodgers, Lake Palestine. A funeral service will be held at Boren-Conner Funeral Home, Bullard, Texas on Saturday 23rd, 2021. Visitation will be at 10 am and services at 11 am. Masks are required. Burial will be in Bullard Cementary. Dustin made an excellant friend...an encourager, gentle and kind spirit, compassionate and loyal friend. He loved the Astros and Cowboys but his passion was playing billards....anytime and anywhere. He loved the 70’s music and attending his dad’s gigs in California....A new door was opened for him when he accepted Christ as his Savior January 2014. Preceded in death were his grandparents H.D.Rodgers and Frances, Jim and Gussie Hill, Aunt Cyndi and Uncle James. He leaves behind dad Steve Hill and wife Marla from Lebec,Ca, mom Pat Rodgers, Lake Palestine, Uncle Wayne and wife Joalyce, Garland, Aunt Pam, Lake Palestine, brother Tim Hill of Bakersfield, Ca, and 2 sisters Erica Keithly of Springhill, TN and Adria Longacre of Visalia, CA.and many cousins and friends. Pallbearers are Gene McLeod, Rolando Horn, Randy Keys, Ray Brown, Andy Ayers and John Huddleston.
