Dustin Lewis Wells
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Dustin Lewis Wells, 34 of Whitehouse, TX will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Burks Walker Tippit with Tony Hays officiating.
Dustin passed away on September 4, 2021 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler, TX.
Dustin was born March 20, 1987 in Tyler, TX to Gordon Wells and Cindy Stinger.
Dustin graduated from Whitehouse High School in 2005. He worked at Bodacious Barbecue for 13 years. Dustin had a great love for God, family and his country. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, material things did not matter to him. What mattered most was family and he was always about family traditions. He was the protector and defender of the three women he loved the most, his mother, his sister and his Momo. He will be greatly missed and live forever in our hearts. This is not goodbye but see you later.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gene McCabe and J.E. Wells.
Dustin is survived by his mother, Cindy Stinger and spouse Ray Stinger; father, Gordon Wells and spouse Becky Whiten; beloved sister, Ashley Robertson; nieces, Jaylee and Gracie Robertson; grandmothers Marilee McCabe, Betty Ward; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Rhett Lisman, Jacob Van De Carr, Tracy Newton, Scott Orr, Ray Everett and Levi Fleming.
Visitation is scheduled from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Burks Walker Tippit.
