Dr. Thomas F. Eckert
TYLER — Services for Dr. Thomas Felton Eckert, 78, of Tyler, Texas will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at one o’clock at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker and Reverend Gerry Giles officiating.
Dr. Eckert passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas with his family by his bedside. He was born in Lubbock, Texas on February 19, 1944, to Floren Dayton and Eloise Lancaster Eckert.
Dr. Eckert practiced podiatry in Tyler for 47 years. He was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church; a graduate of Thornton Township High School in Harvey, Illinois; a graduate of Southern Methodist University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) Fraternity; a graduate of Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine; a Fellow in the American College of Foot Orthopedics and Medicine; Diplomate in the American Board of Podiatric Medicine; Fellow in the American Academy of Podiatric Sports Medicine; 50 year member Texas and American Podiatric Medical Associations; Past President of South Tyler Rotary Club; The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow; Bethesda Health Clinic, Chief of Podiatry; Christus Trinity Mother Frances, Chief of Podiatry; served as a high school and collegiate football referee for 37 years through his affiliation with the Tyler Chapter Texas Association of Sports & Officials.
Tom loved well, with his family and close friends being the lucky recipients of this love. But he also shared a passion for the Chicago Cubs, SMU Mustangs and his second home in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where he sometimes felt most at peace. So much about Tom will be missed, especially his sweet smile and that special twinkle in his eye he saved for his dearest Mary Ann and family.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Dayton and Eloise Eckert. He is survived by his loving family: wife, Mary Ann; sons, Jeff Eckert (Kimberly) of Dallas and Scott Eckert (Elicia) of Tyler; brother, Pete Eckert (Judy) of Garland; grandchildren, Kiley, Lexie, Dayton, Harley, Sam, Sara, and Ella Eckert; nephew, Randy Eckert; nieces, Holly Eckert, Helen Eckert Roberson, Lindsay Eckert Lewis, and Lauren Eckert.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Black, George Newberry, Dr. Larry Faulkner, Mike McNally, Kevin De Ornellas, Jack Thurmon, Dr. Billy Westbrook, Dr. Tom McCloskey, Dr. David Andreone, Dr. Robert Freeman, and Dr. Carl Solomon.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 3531 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701 (https://alzalliance.org); Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701(www.hospiceofeasttexas.org); or Marvin UMC, 300 West Erwin, Tyler, TX 75702.