Dr. Terry Edward Rives
WHITEHOUSE — Memorial services for Dr. Terry Edward Rives, 75, Whitehouse, are scheduled for 3:00 pm on Thursday, June 3, 2022 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Dr. Rives passed on May 19, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. He was born January 31, 1947 in Cleburne, Texas.
Dr. Rives received his Doctorate at the University of Texas Health Science Center of Houston. He was a Doctor of Public Health, loved his job and loved to help people. Dr. Rives was in the U.S. Air Force and served in Vietnam.
Dr. Rives is preceded in death by his father: Thelmer Edward Rives and mother: Lora Earline Woodard Rives.
Dr. Rives leaves to cherish his memory his wife: Najie S. Rives; one son: Justin Rives; one daughter: Lori Ann Rives; two grandsons: Matthew Perez and Blake Rives; and several cousins throughout the state of Texas.