Dr. Richard Ingrim
GRAND SALINE — Dr. Richard Lynn Ingrim, 77, of Grand Saline, passed away November 22, 2020, in Tyler. He was born April 8, 1943, in Wichita, Kansas, to Clarence Houston & Eileen Leona Knowles Ingrim.
Dr. Ingrim was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Jimmy Charles & Carrie Janell Schreiber; and brother-in-law, Jim Collom.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Diane Ingrim of Grand Saline; two sons, Ryan Ingrim of Chicago, IL and Zachary Ingrim of Dallas; daughter, Holly Hawkins and husband Jerami of Van; two brothers, Jim Ingrim and wife Rosalie of Florissant, MO and Dennis Ingrim and wife Sylvia of Irving; sister, Judy Collom of Wichita, KS; three grandchildren, Ellie, Asher, and Brooks Hawkins; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Ingrim, Zachary Ingrim, Jerami Hawkins, Asher Hawkins, Brooks Hawkins, and Joe Schreiber.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or the First United Methodist Church of Grand Saline (501 North Main Street, Grand Saline, Texas 75140).
A public visitation will be held 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
