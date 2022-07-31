Dr. Randolph “Randy” Monroe Terry III
BULLARD — Dr. Randolph Monroe Terry, III passed away on July 21, 2022. He was born on August 6, 1939 to Randolph Monroe Terry, II and Bertha Mae Protz Terry in El Dorado, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lynda McCune Terry; daughter, Lisa Terry Goral; son, Randolph Monroe Terry, IV; granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Goral; and grandson, Michael Austin Goral.
He was a member of Emerald Bay Community Church, Bullard, Texas.
He attended the University of Tennessee, and earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 1966. After graduation from dental school, he served in the United States Air Force as a Captain, stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base. Following discharge from active duty, he was accepted into the Baylor University Graduate School, where he earned a Master’s Degree, with a Major in Periodontics and a Minor in Microscopic Anatomy. He also completed a residency in Periodontics at the Veteran’s Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
Dr. Terry entered private practice in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1970 and practiced Periodontics there until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Nueces Valley District Dental Society, American Academy of Periodontology, Southwest Society of Periodontists, Texas Society of Periodontists, University of Tennessee Dean’s Honorary Odontological Society, Baylor University Periodontics Alumni Association, and Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity.
Dr. Terry was an advocate and supporter of dental organizations that promote standards that preserve the ethical private practice and freedom of choice for patients. He was honored to serve on the Board of Directors of the Southwest Society of Periodontists, the Texas Society of Periodontists, and as President of the Nueces Valley District Dental Society.
He was especially honored to serve the many people of South Texas, who trusted their care to him and the wonderful staff that he considered to be among his most faithful friends.
He gained much enjoyment from playing golf with friends who were more than just golf “buddies” to him. He was a long-time member of the Corpus Christi Country Club, and served on its Board of Directors. Upon retirement and moving to Emerald Bay, he continued to be blessed with wonderful friendships, developed through golf and the many other activities in this great community.
His greatest source of pride was his family, and the time shared, especially during holidays and travel together; they provided him with the most precious memories of this life. “Love Transcends Life”.
A private graveside service was held at Bethel Cemetery in El Dorado, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 (https://www.heart.org), or Emerald Bay Community Church, 160 La Salle Rd., Bullard, TX 75757 (https://www.emeraldbaychurch.org), or the charity of choice.