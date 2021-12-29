Dr. Neal Adams Pock
TYLER — Neal A. Pock, age 85, died at his home; Touchstone Ranch, Tyler, Tx. Dec. 18, 2021.
Born Jan. 4, 1936 in Stillwater, Ok the son of deceased George E., and Dorothy Barnes Pock.
Dr. Pock graduated Stillwater High School class of 1954, and received Master Degrees from University of Oklahoma did pre-med studies at Southern Methodist University and received his medical degree from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine; he was board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
He is survived by his wife, Debra of Tyler, Tx, daughter Carey Soderstrom of Brenham, Tx, son Paul and wife Carla of Orlando, Fla, daughters Anne Lockhart and husband, Chuck of Tucson, Az, Sharon Rhoten and husband Dennis of Tyler, Tx, Stephanie Zucco and husband Tony of Garland, Tx . Grandsons Benjamin Perry of Cullowhee, NC, Alexander and Adam Pock of Orlando, Fla, Granddaughters Angela Salinas and husband Art of McAllen, Tx, Natalie Montanez and husband Cruz of Pearland, Tx. Two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons. He was predeceased by his brothers, Gordon Willard Pock and Charles Frances Pock
