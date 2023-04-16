Dr. Marvin G. Stephens, Jr.
TYLER — Dr. Marvin Graydon Stephens, Jr. DDS MSD, age 81, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 in Tyler. He was born on April 5, 1942, in Fort Worth to Marvin Graydon Stephens, Sr. and Emma Charlotte Woods Stephens.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Marvin Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker officiating, with reception and visitation immediately thereafter in Pirtle Hall. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Marvin graduated from Paschal High School in Ft. Worth in 1960. He went to Texas Tech University where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. After graduating he joined the Marine Reserves. Then he attended Baylor Dental School in Dallas, followed by Baylor School of Orthodontics.
During those years in dental school, he met and married Penny Kennard in 1970. They later moved to Tyler, to start an Orthodontic practice, and raise three amazing children.
Marvin had many accomplishments in his lifetime, but he was most proud of his three children, Trey, Cory, Brooke, and a granddaughter, Marlee. He attended every soccer game, baseball game, dance recital and graduation. One of his children Dr. Cory Stephens, even followed in his footsteps and became an orthodontist and practiced with him.
In addition to his children’s activities, Marvin enjoyed many leisure hours at the family “lake place.” He drove the boat and taught many a kiddo how to ski and tube. And he would grill the best burger ever on his grill made of two bathtubs welded together.
Marvin wanted to be constantly “on the go.” He cherished the memories of hunting weekends on the ranch, with his sons, Trey, Cory and their many guy friends, and Uncle Jerry. He also had special times with his daughter, Brooke, on their many travels, and he planned the family ski trips to Snowmass in Colorado for many years. He never missed the Stephens’ family gathering each year in Fort Worth at the Fat Stock Show and Rodeo. He loved being with family!
And, man-oh-man could he play poker! He spent many hours playing with his various poker groups. You better not bet against him!
Marvin, in his younger days, was an avid runner. He ran and ran until his knees finally wore out. Then, he began attending weekly workout sessions at a gym with his trainer, Mike.
Marvin was not a big man, but he had a big heart! He loved life and always tried to stay positive. He loved the Lord and was an active member of Marvin Methodist Church, for many years, serving as an usher and Sunday school teacher in the youth department.
Dr. Marvin, as they called him in his orthodontic practice, was a well respected “boss” who truly loved and cared about all of his employees. “His girls,” as he called them, say they are going to really miss seeing him walk through the door in his scrubs, so eager to see his patients.
Marvin has been very active in various organizations through the years. He served as President of The Smith County Dental Society, The Baylor Orthodontic Alumni Association, The Southwest Componet of the E.H. Angle Society of Orthodontists, The Robert E. Gaylord Study Club, and The Texas Tweed Study Club. He was an active member of the Charles H. Tweed International Foundation of Orthodontic Research, the Omicron Kappa Upsilon National Dental Honor Society, the National Orthodontic PAC Committee and a Regent member of the AAOF Orthodontic Research Foundation. Locally, he was a charter member of the Tyler Centurion Club and a longtime member of the Tyler Lions Club, also a long time member of the Order of The Rose of The Tyler Rose Festival.
Marvin was preceded in death by his son, Marvin Graydon Stephens, III (Trey), his nephew Kevin Stephens Lehmann, and his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Marvin Graydon Stephens, Sr. He is survived by his wife Penny Kennard Stephens of Tyler, his son Dr. Cory Stephens of Austin; daughter Brooke Marie Stephens of Northlake; granddaughter Marlee Blythe Stephens of Dallas; sister and brother-in-law Dr. Jerry and Janie Lehmann of Austin; and niece Dr. Melissa Lehmann of Austin; and many beloved cousins.
Marvin tried to live by the saying, “Pray more, worry less!” (Matthew 6:34) He will be missed!
Pallbearers will be Joel Bates, Arick Lester, Peyton McKnight, Blake Norrid, Casey Stanfield and Bo Wolf. Honorary pallbearers will be all past and present employees and staff members of Stephens and Stephens Orthodontics, Baylor Department of Orthodontics Faculty, Dr. Jay Arnette, Dr. Edward Brown, Dr. Peter Buschang, Dr. Phil Caldwell, Dr. Phil Campbell, Dr. James B. Holton, Dr. Phil LaHaye, Dr. Eddie Owens, Dr. Dan Pearcy, Dr. Ron Perkins and Dr. Larry Tadlock. Deceased Honorary Pallbearers include, Dr. Don Cope, Dr. Robert E. Gaylord, Dr. Ralph (Jack) Jackson, Dr. Tom Matthews and Dr. Bob Northway.
If desired, memorials may be made to Bethesda Health Clinic, 409 W. Ferguson, Tyler, TX 75702 (www.bethesdaclinic.org); St. Paul Children’s Clinic, 1350 E. Richards, Tyler, TX 75702 (www.stpaulchildren.org); Marvin Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin, Tyler, TX 75702 (www.marvin.church/give); The Robert E. Gaylord Endowed Chair in Orthodontics at the Baylor Oral Health Foundation, 3600 Gaston Ave, Suite 1151, Dallas, TX 75246; or a non-profit of your choice.