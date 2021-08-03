Dr. Lennon Brown
TYLER — Funeral services for Dr. Lennon Brown, 93, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at New Bethel Baptist Church with Emeritus Billy Paul Cleaver as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Dr. Brown died on July 24, 2021. He was born March 27, 1928.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021 from 12:00 to 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.