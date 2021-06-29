Dr. John W. Gregson
JACKSONVILLE — John William Gregson was born 6 November 1923 to Harold and Bertha (Phillips) Gregson near Eminence (Morgan County) Indiana. He was born again on the first Sunday of October 1931 (Just a few weeks before his eighth birthday) and was baptized and became a member of Mount Eden (First Baptist) Church in Eminence, Indiana. After graduation from Eminence High School in 1941, he spent thirty-seven months beginning in February 1943 in the United States Navy and earned five service medals (American Area, Asiatic- Pacific area with one star, North American Victory, Philippine Liberation, Good Conduct), and was honorably discharged in March 1946. Among other assignments he served aboard the U.S. S. Tyrell (A. K. A. 80) in the Pacific where he attained the rank of First Class Petty Officer (Storekeeper). On 2 September 1945 he was united in holy matrimony to Gladys Nell Ward in Amarillo, Texas. To that union were born two children: Janice Marie and Ted Wayne. After his first wife’s death (2002), he was married to Lois Rae (Harris) Kelley on October 21, 2006. Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. John was 97 years old. He made known his call to the gospel ministry at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Amarillo, Texas on 7 August 1949. Soon afterward he enrolled in Amarillo College and later earned degrees from Wayland Baptist University, Stephen F. Austin State University, and Baptist Missionary Theological Seminary where he earned the doctorate of theology. He served as registrar and professor (1957 - 1967) and president (1967 - 1971) at Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary and as academic dean at Jacksonville College (1976 - 1988). His teaching ministry at the Seminary and Jacksonville College covered over forty-four years (1956 - 2000). He pastored churches in New Mexico and Texas for thirty-two years, and also served several churches as interim pastor. He wrote the Sunday school lessons published in the Baptist Progress for eight years (May 1985 - August 1992), and wrote several articles for Baptist papers in the Southwest. In 1988 he retired from the pastoral ministry, but continued to preach and teach as he was called upon and was needed. His writing ministry covered a period of over fifty years. He taught Sunday school classes at First Baptist Church, Jacksonville (1988 - 2012). He wrote several volumes of sermons and lessons on the books of the New Testament. These volumes are found in Kellar Library, Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary. His sermons on the General Epistles have been printed in the Russian language and the book of Romans in the language of Romania. He wrote Speaking for Christ and His Church (a brief history of Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary), A Centennial History of Jacksonville College, Volumes I and II, and Earnestly Contending for the Faith (a fifty-year history of Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary), and contributed to A History of First Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Texas 1882 - 2007. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of fifty-seven years, Gladys Nell (Ward), a brother, Paul Gregson and Merlin Gregson. He is survived by his wife, Lois Rae (Kelley) Gregson; a daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Doctor Darrell Kirchner, Gresham; a son and daughter-in-law, Ted Wayne and Florence Gregson, Spring; grandchildren and spouses, Mark and Mary Ann Gregson, Dallas, Georgia; Steven and Misty Gregson, Spring; Michael and Maria Gregson, Albuquerque N.M.; two granddaughters and their spouses, Shelley and Chris David, Spring; Tina and Chris Chancellor, Bullard; eight great grandsons and five great granddaughters; two brothers, Marshall Gregson, Martinsville, Indiana. He is further survived by two step sons and their spouses - Jeff and Donna Kelley, Boonville, Indiana; Bryan and Dalpha Kelley, Longview, and step-daughter, Kris and Mark Sturrock, Jacksonville, seven step-grandsons, Heath, Jeremy, Devin, Terrence, Shawn, Carlos, Joseph, and one step-grandaughter Randi Rae, and 20 great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers: Farrell Pollard, Shawn Eyre, Johnathan Guinn, Les Johnson, Doyle George, Bobby George, Joe Weaver, John Prewitt, and Gary Murph. Honorary pall bearers: the ministers throughout the Baptist Missionary Association of America, the faculties and staffs of Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary and Jacksonville College. Memorials can be sent to Jacksonville College and/or B. M. A. Seminary. “The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and they staff they comfort me. Thou prepares a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” I Timothy 1:12 “I thank Christ Jesus, our Lord, who hath enabled me, in that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry.”
